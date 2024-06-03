Phillies place OF Brandon Marsh on injured list with right hamstring strain

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained right hamstring.

The NL East leaders also put infielder Kody Clemens on the 10-day IL with low back spasms. Veteran outfielder David Dahl and utilityman Weston Wilson were promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and right-hander Michael Rucker was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Marsh, 26, got hurt during Sunday night’s 5-4 loss to St. Louis in 10 innings. He is batting .265 with six homers and 26 RBIs in 52 games.

“It’s a mild hamstring strain,” Marsh said. “It’s a little early right now. We’re still trying to treat and assess it. There’s no timetable but we’re looking for a pretty quick turnaround.”

The 30-year-old Dahl was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee. It was his first major league game since April 4, 2023, for San Diego against Arizona.

He hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in a 3-1 victory, his first big league homer since April 3, 2023. Dahl also singled in his first at-bat and had his first multi-hit game in the majors since July 25, 2021, with Texas.

“David can hit,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “Going into the offseason we talked about depth, and the front office went out and got it because there’s going to be injuries. … It’s a long year. Credit to our player-development system for keeping these guys sharp and get them going. It was great to see.”

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh grabs his leg after getting injured during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Dahl said he didn’t have time to think about playing because he didn’t know he was in the lineup until he was arriving at the ballpark.

“I was just kind of hanging out at the hotel and watching Netflix when I got the call from (general manager) Sam (Fuld) that I was going up. So, I had to go over to the field and pack up and I didn’t find out I was in the lineup until I was 20 minutes away,” Dahl said. “I think it helped because I wasn’t sitting around thinking about it. I was able to just say, ‘Let’s go play.’”

Dahl was selected by Colorado in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft and made the NL All-Star team with the Rockies in 2019. But his career has been derailed by injuries, and he agreed to a minor league contract with Philadelphia in February.

He was batting .340 with 12 homers and 26 RBIs at Lehigh Valley.

“He’s been swinging the bat very well,” Thomson said before the game. “He’s been hitting home runs and getting on base and playing well defensively. We’ll see what he’s got.”