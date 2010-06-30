Phillies make it the end of the Rhodes' streak

Raul Ibañez ended Arthur Rhodes' record-tying streak of scoreless outings with a run-scoring double in the top of the 10th inning, rallying the Phillies past the Reds, 9-6, last night.

Joey Votto's three-run homer with two outs off Brad Lidge (1-0) tied it in the ninth.

Rhodes (2-2) hadn't allowed a run in his last 33 appearances, tying the major-league season record. The lefthander gave up a leadoff double by Ryan Howard and walked Jayson Werth.

Ibañez then doubled - the ball bounced off Drew Stubbs' glove at the wall in center - for the first run allowed by Rhodes since April 10.

Before the game, the Phillies put second baseman Chase Utley and third baseman Placido Polanco on the 15-day disabled list and sent them to Philadelphia for exams to see how long they will be sidelined. Utley has a sprained right thumb. Polanco has a sore left elbow.

Nationals 7, Braves 2

Craig Stammen, called up from the minors earlier in the day, pitched 71/3 innings for visiting Washington. Josh Willingham hit a two-run homer, Ryan Zimmerman had a two-run double and Alberto Gonzalez had four hits as the Nationals snapped a five-game losing streak.

Red Sox 8, Rays 5

David Ortiz hit a three-run homer that broke a fifth-inning tie for host Boston. Adrian Beltre had four hits and John Lackey (9-3) won his fifth straight decision. The Red Sox placed Victor Martinez on the DL because of a broken left thumb.

Twins 11, Tigers 4

Denard Span tied a modern-era record with three triples and also had five RBIs to get host Minnesota back into first place in the AL Central. - AP