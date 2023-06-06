Phillies' Nola has no-hit bid through 6 innings against Tigers

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola has a no-hit bid through six innings against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Nola, just 4-4 on the season, faced the minimum through six innings and struck out 10 with two walks.

He walked Jake Marisnick with two outs in the third inning but the outfielder was out at first base on a caught stealing by catcher J.T. Realmuto. Nola walked former teammate Nick Maton with one out in the fifth but the baserunner was erased after Eric Haase hit into an inning-ending double play.

Nola threw 55 of 88 pitches for strikes. Nola, who record two strikeouts on automatic strike three calls, has now pitched at least six innings in each of hit last 10 starts.

He entered 82-66 in a career spent all with the Phillies since his debut in 2015. The right-handed ace is a free agent at the end of the season. Nola pitched two complete games in 2022 and has five in his career.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine in 2021 and four last year.

Nola is trying to throw Philadelphia's first no-hitter since Cole Hamels threw one in his final start for the Phillies in a July 15, 2015, win against the Chicago Cubs.

Nola had a no-hitter broken up in the seventh inning of a 2018 start against Toronto.

Trea Turner hit two solo home runs and had an RBI single, and Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos added run-scoring hits to stake Nola to a 5-0 lead against the Tigers.