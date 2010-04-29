Phillies rally late to avoid sweep

Wilson Valdez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning, Jayson Werth's three-run double with two outs in the ninth rallied Philadelphia after Tim Lincecum left the game, and the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-6, Wednesday to avoid their first sweep of 2010.

Ryan Howard snapped a career-high 65 at-bat homerless streak in the fifth when he sent the first pitch from Lincecum into the leftfield seats.

Padres 6, Marlins 4

David Eckstein hit a three-run double and visiting San Diego Padres rallied from a four-run deficit. Kevin Correia (4-1) won his fourth start in a row.

Nationals 3, Cubs 2

Rookie Luis Atilano (2-0) pitched six strong innings to win for the second time in two major league starts and Adam Dunn hit a tiebreaking home run in the fourth for visiting Washington. The Nationals (12-10) haven't been two games above .500 this late in a season since they were 81-79 on Sept. 30, 2005.

Pirates 6, Brewers 5

Ryan Doumit homered off Trevor Hoffman for the second straight game and Garrett Jones' two-out RBI double in the 14th rallied visiting Pittsburgh. Andrew McCutchen hit two homers for the Pirates

Cardinals 6, Braves 0

Rookie Jaime Garcia worked seven scoreless innings as host St. Louis handed the Braves their eighth loss in a row.

D-backs 12, Rockies 11

Kelly Johnson homered in the 10th for visiting Arizona, which rallied from five runs down.

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 0

Jon Lester struck out 11 in seven innings for his first win as visiting Boston completed a three-game sweep.

Rays 10, Athletics 3

James Shields (3-0) struck out 12 in seven innings and Evan Longoria and Carlos Peña homered for host Tampa Bay.

Tigers 11, Twins 6

Brandon Boesch hit a go-ahead double as host Detroit rallied for six runs in the sixth.

Mariners 6, Royals 5

Ichiro Suzuki had three hits and Milton Bradley scored the tiebreaking run on Rob Johnson's sacrifice fly in the eighth for visiting Seattle

Angels 4, Indians 3

Howie Kendrick's bunt single with two outs in the ninth inning drove in the winning run for the host Angels.

All-Star changes

Rosters have been expanded for the All-Star Game to 34 players per team for the July 13 contest in Anaheim, Calif. - AP