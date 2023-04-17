Phillies-White Sox postponed, rescheduled for Tuesday DH

CHICAGO — The series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of high winds and cold temperatures.

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a straight doubleheader, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m. The second game will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game but not before 6:10 p.m.

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (0-1) will oppose Lance Lynn (0-1) in the first game, with left-hander Bailey Falter (0-2) facing Lucas Giolito (0-1) of the White Sox in the second game.

Both teams entered Monday at 6-10 on the season.