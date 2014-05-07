SportsBaseball

Pirates beat Giants on walk-off review

Pittsburgh Pirates' Starling Marte, left, scores ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, May 6, 2014. Marte was called out initially by home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, but the call was overturned upon review. It was a walk-off triple, and an error, that allowed Marte to score. The Pirates won 2-1. Credit: AP / Gene J. Puskar

By Nick Klopsis

There have been a bunch of firsts this season thanks to the new replay system. Add another first to the list: MLB's first win by walk-off review.

Pirates outfielder Starling Marte hit a triple in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Giants Tuesday night with the score tied at 1, then advanced home on an error by Giants second baseman Ehrie Adrianza, who skipped the ball past third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval threw home, and umpire Quin Wolcott ruled that Marte was out. The Pirates challenged the play, and upo review the umpires awarded the Pirates the run -- and the win.

