Pirates beat Giants on walk-off review

There have been a bunch of firsts this season thanks to the new replay system. Add another first to the list: MLB's first win by walk-off review.

Pirates outfielder Starling Marte hit a triple in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Giants Tuesday night with the score tied at 1, then advanced home on an error by Giants second baseman Ehrie Adrianza, who skipped the ball past third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval threw home, and umpire Quin Wolcott ruled that Marte was out. The Pirates challenged the play, and upo review the umpires awarded the Pirates the run -- and the win.

Watch the play below. (Mobile users can watch the play by clicking on the above "More on Newsday" link.)