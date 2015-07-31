Pitcher Tommy Hunter traded by Orioles to Cubs for outfielder Junior Lake

The Orioles have traded right-hander Tommy Hunter to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Junior Lake.

Hunter, 29, had been with the Orioles since July 30, 2011, when he was acquired with Chris Davis from the Texas Rangers for Koji Uehara. Hunter will be a free agent at the end of the season.

He is 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 39 relief appearances with the Orioles this season. He has pitched especially well of late, tossing six scoreless innings over his past five appearances to lower his ERA from 4.19.

Lake, 25, has played 193 major league games over the past three seasons, including 108 in 2014, but has spent the majority of this season with Triple-A Iowa. In the majors, he's a career .241/.283/.380 hitter with 16 homers, 46 RBIs and 15 steals. In 58 minor league games this season, he's hitting .315/.404/.472 with seven homers and 31 RBIs.

Lake has been optioned to Triple-A Norfolk and right-hander Mike Wright has been called up from the Tides. Lake isn't arbitration-eligible until 2017 and can be under team control until after the 2019 season.

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the trade.