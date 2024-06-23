SportsBaseball

Pirates closer David Bednar on 15-day injured list with strained oblique

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Monday, June 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — David Bednar was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday with a strained left oblique muscle.

The 29-year-old closer went on the IL, retroactive to June 20, after being unavailable to pitch the ninth inning of a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. The issue is expected to be minor, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday during a weekly radio appearance.

“He’s got some left side tightness that he felt during his throwing program,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said after the game Saturday. “And a situation like that, (I) was not going to risk it. Was going to give him a day. We went into the game knowing that he was unavailable.”

Bednar (3-3, 5.17 ERA) has 16 saves, tied with Craig Kimbrel of the Baltimore Orioles for eighth most in the majors entering Sunday. The two-time All-Star has allowed five runs in 21 1/3 innings across 22 games since May 1 after allowing 14 in 10 innings over his first 12 appearances this season.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. Bruihl signed with Pittsburgh as a major league free agent on June 6, giving up four runs in six appearances before being optioned to Indianapolis on June 17.

