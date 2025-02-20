Nick Pivetta's Padres contract includes $5 million conditional team option for 2029 if he gets hurt

Nick Pivetta’s $55 million, four-year contract with the San Diego Padres includes a $5 million conditional team option for 2029 that can be exercised if the right-handed pitcher gets hurt.

San Diego can exercise the option if Pivetta has a specified injury or surgery related to the specified injury and goes on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days in any season or in a one-year period, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press. The time frame for the injury, surgery or IL days must be from July 1, 2026, through the 2028 season.

Pivetta was on the injured list from April 6 to May 8 last year because of a right elbow flexor strain. He was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Boston, then turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox.

As part of the deal, Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $19 million in 2026, $14 million 2027 and $18 million in 2028 under the agreement announced Monday.

Pivetta, who turned 32 on Friday, is 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox, who acquired him in an August 2020 trade.

Pivetta receives a hotel suite on road trips.