Playoff outlook: Yankees, Orioles battle for AL East

Heading into Tuesday's action, the Yankees still have their sites set on capturing the American League East. They’re currently in second place in the division and are six games behind the first-place Orioles.

Here’s the outlook for the Yankees and Orioles for the remainder of the season:

YANKEES (68-61)

Games left: 33

Games left vs. Orioles: 8 – Four in Baltimore, four in New York

Season record vs. Orioles: 3-8

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 21 (Orioles, Blue Jays, Royals, Tigers)

Games left vs. teams under .500: 12 (Red Sox, Rays)

Playoff odds: 12.3 percent chance to reach; 7.8 percent chance to be Wild Card, 4.6 percent chance to win division.*

ORIOLES (74-55)

Games left: 33

Games left vs. Yankees: 8 – Four in Baltimore, four in New York

Season record vs. Yankees: 8-3

Games left vs. teams .500 or better: 14 (Yankees, Blue Jays)

Games left vs. teams under .500: 19 (Rays, Red Sox, Twins, Reds)

Playoff odds: 96.6 percent chance to reach; 2.1 percent chance to be Wild Card, 94.5 percent chance to win division.*

*Baseball Prospectus calculates postseason probabilities