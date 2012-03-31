Purdy's goal in third OT leads SWR boys

Evan Purdy scored the winner off a feed from Troy Miller with 54 seconds left in triple overtime to lift Shoreham-Wading River to a 7-6 win over Westhampton on Friday in Suffolk Division II boys lacrosse. Westhampton's Casey Hickey scored off an assist from Jack Murphy with 16 seconds left in the fourth to tie the score at 6 and force overtime.GIRLS LACROSSE

West Babylon 11, Northport 8: Christina Esposito had five goals and Samantha Apuzzo three goals for WB in Division I.BASEBALLFreeport 9, Massapequa 7: Ricardo Collado-Pena's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth gave Freeport an 8-7 lead in Nassau Conference AA-I. Alex DeLaCruz went 4-for-4 with two RBIs in the win.

SOFTBALL

Smithtown East 4, Whitman 3: Mackenzie Buckley drove in Stefanie Aplin with a single in the bottom of the seventh to win it for Smithtown East in League III.