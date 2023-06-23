SportsBaseball

Rays ace Shane McClanahan leaves with apparent injury

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan delivers to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

By The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan left Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals because of an apparent injury.

Soon after reliever Kevin Kelly started warming up in the bullpen, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and a trainer went to the mound with two outs in the fourth and the game tied at 2. After a discussion, McClanahan left the field.

There was no immediate word on why McClanahan departed.

The left-hander (11-1) was looking to become the majors first 12-winner. He allowed two runs, four hits and walked two during a 66-pitch outing.

