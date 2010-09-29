Rays clinch playoff berth

The Tampa Bay Rays are back in the playoffs, and their complaints about a lack of fan support have been put on hold. The AL East title is still within reach. So is another trip to the World Series.

"We hit a couple of rough patches along the way, but we found a way," B.J. Upton said after the Rays clinched their second postseason spot in three years with a 5-0 victory over Baltimore last night before 17,891 in St. Petersburg.

With 19-game winner David Price delivering another impressive pitching performance on a day he described as a "nightmare," the Rays also got solo home runs from Carl Crawford and Carlos Peña to set the stage for a wild party.

Price (19-6) scattered six hits in eight innings and allowed only one runner past second base. The Rays, who made an improbable run to the World Series two years ago with Price coming out of the bullpen to close out their pennant-clinching win over Boston, retained a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

"I never had any doubt that this was a playoff team," Rays manager Joe Maddon said. "I want it to be a World Series champ."

Evan Longoria was out of the lineup for the fifth consecutive game and he remains day to day with a strained left quadriceps.

Free Rays tickets

Spurred by fan reaction to All-Star Longoria's criticism of Tampa Bay's home attendance, the AL East-leading Rays are making 20,000 free tickets available for tonight's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Longoria called Monday's turnout of 12,446 "disheartening."

Price weighed in on Twitter, calling the small crowd "embarrassing."- AP