Rays fall to Jays, drop 2 1/2 back

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brandon Morrow pitched seven scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays further dampened Tampa Bay's playoff hopes, beating the Rays, 5-1, Friday night before only 18,093 fans at half-filled Tropicana Field.

The Rays dropped 21/2 games behind Boston in the AL wild-card race as the Red Sox were rained out at Yankee Stadium. The Angels, who played Oakland late last night, also had a chance to move within 21/2 games of the Red Sox.

A night after pounding out 17 hits in a 15-8 road romp at Yankee Stadium, the Rays were limited to Matt Joyce's second-inning infield single until Casey Kotchman singled with one out in the seventh off Morrow (11-11).

Morrow allowed two hits, walked four and struck out nine as Toronto played spoiler for the second straight night. Edwin Encarnacion's 12th-inning walk-off homer beat the Angels on Thursday.

Kelly Johnson homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays.

The Rays didn't get a runner past second until the ninth, when Johnny Damon walked and scored on Joyce's single.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the third, two on the second throwing error of the inning by David Price, who took the loss.