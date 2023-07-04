Rays slugger Brandon Lowe reinstated from IL after missing 26 games with back injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing 26 games with a herniated disk.

Lowe was hitting .205 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games before being sidelined by his latest back injury. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats.

The second baseman was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just eight times and had 25 RBIs last year.

Shane McClanahan, on the IL because of mid-back tightness, threw for 10 minutes in the outfield with some intensity. The lefty, eligible to return on July 16, left his previous two starts on June 22 and 30 early.

Tampa Bay reliever Andrew Kittredge, coming back from Tommy John surgery, allowed a double and struck out two in a scoreless inning for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays against the FCL Orioles to start a rehab assignment.

The right-hander went 3-1 with five saves and a 3.15 ERA in 17 games last year before being shut down after an outing on June 7. He had a 9-3 record, along with eight saves and an 1.88 ERA, over 57 appearances in 2021.

Left-hander Josh Fleming, sidelined since June 3 by left elbow inflammation, threw off a bullpen mound.

Infielder Vidal Bruján was optioned to Triple-A Durham.