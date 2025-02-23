SportsBaseball

Alex Bregman hits a 2-run homer in his spring debut with the Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman speaks at a news conference after he signed...

Alex Bregman speaks at a news conference after he signed a three year contract with the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer in his spring training debut with the Boston Red Sox, launching a drive over the left-field wall in the second inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Bregman also had a single in the first inning, reaching base in his first two at-bats. The two-time All-Star signed a $120 million, three-year deal with Boston this month after spending the first nine years of his career with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old slugger hit .260 with 26 homers last season and won his first Gold Glove at third base. His defensive position is in question with the Red Sox, but he was at the hot corner against the Blue Jays.

