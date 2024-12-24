SportsBaseball

Red Sox finalize 2-year deal with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow surgery

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers against...

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers against the against the Texas Rangers in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Richard W. Rodriguez

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Red Sox finalized a two-year contract on Monday with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow ligament surgery.

Sandoval, 28, made 16 starts for the Los Angeles Angels this year, going 2-8 with a 5.08 ERA before tearing his UCL on June 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a pitch to former teammate Shohei Ohtani.

Sandoval had internal brace surgery five days later. The operation has an anticipated recovery time of at least a year.

Sandoval is 19-45 with 4.01 ERA in 100 starts and seven relief appearances over six major league seasons, all with the Angels.

Sandoval played for Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic and was selected to the All-WBC team after going 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in two starts.

More MLB news

Red Sox finalize 2-year deal with left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who is recovering from elbow surgery
Carlos Santana returns to Cleveland on 1-year deal, first baseman's third stint with Guardians1m read
Major League Baseball and its umpires reach 5-year collective bargaining agreement
Phillies have no plans to start pitching prospect Andrew Painter in spring training following injury
Phillies add depth to bullpen with $4 million, 1-year deal for reliever Joe Ross

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME