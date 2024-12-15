SportsBaseball

Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez acquired by Pirates from Red Sox for right-hander Joe Vogatsky

Boston Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez reacts after being called out...

Boston Red Sox's Enmanuel Valdez reacts after being called out on strikes during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sept. 20, 2024, in Boston. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday for minor league right-hander Joe Vogatsky.

Valdez hit .214 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 65 games last season during four stints with the Red Sox. He batted .233 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs in 50 games with Triple-A Worcester.

The left-handed-hitting 25-year-old made his big league debut on April 19, 2023, and was on Boston's 2024 opening-day roster. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday when Boston acquired left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.

Valdez was signed by Houston in 2015 and traded to Boston on Aug. 1, 2022, with outfielder Wilyer Abreu for catcher Christian Vázquez.

The 22-yeare-old Vogatsky was a 19th-round pick in this year's amateur draft from James Madison.

More MLB news

