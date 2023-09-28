SportsBaseball

Red Sox put RHP Chris Martin on the 15-day IL with a viral infection

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin throws to the...

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Chris Martin throws to the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — The Boston Red Sox put right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list with a viral infection Thursday, ending his season.

“He's been sick for a while, hasn't been able to bounce back,” manager Alex Cora said before Boston's game at Baltimore. “We decided to put him on the IL.”

Cora said Martin was going home and having testing.

Martin had a terrific season for the Red Sox, going 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA in in 55 appearances. This was his first year with Boston.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Nick Robertson from Triple-A Worcester to fill Martin's roster spot.

