Outfielder Rob Refsnyder stays with Red Sox, who exercise $2.1 million club option

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Veteran outfielder Rob Refsnyder remained with the Boston Red Sox after the club exercised his $2.1 million option on Monday.

The 33-year-old Refsnyder is coming off his most productive big league season, batting .283 with a career-high 11 homers and 40 RBIs. He's been a valuable contributor for the Red Sox over the past three seasons.

The Red Sox opted to keep Refsnyder instead of paying a $150,000 buyout. He earned a $1.85 million base salary last season and made an extra $25,000 after reaching 300 plate appearances for the first time in his career.

Refsnyder will be playing in his 10th big league season. He broke into the big leagues with the Yankees in 2015 and has also played for Toronto, Tampa Bay, Texas and Minnesota.

