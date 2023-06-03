Red Sox sign OF Rob Refsnyder through 2024, with team option for 2025

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a $2 million, one-year contract for the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025, the team announced before Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Lot of ups and downs in this game. I just sit here super humble, super grateful," he said during a morning press conference. “I’ve had this game almost taken away from me a couple of times just based on performance.”

The 2025 club option year is for $2 million with a $150,000 buyout.

In addition, the option could escalate with bonuses based on plate appearances in 2024, which is $25,000 for 250 and an additional $25K for 275 and increases to $50,000 at each level if he reaches 300, 325, 350, 400 and 425 in 2024.

If the club picks up his 2025 option, Refsnyder can earn $25,000 in bonuses for plate appearances each time he makes 300, 325, 350, 400, 425 and 450.

The 32-year-old Refsnyder signed with the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on Dec. 1, 2021, and then re-signed as a major league free agent on Nov. 9, 2022.

“The body of work since he’s put on our uniform speaks for itself,” Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said. “Not everybody is able to show that consistency when the playing time isn’t consistent.”

Used mostly as a right-handed bat against left-handed starters, Refsnyder has a team-leading .408 on-base percentage with a .284 average and 17 RBIs in 33 games.

“Having a role is always nice and kind of knowing what the team expects out of you every day, it helps. I’m not going to lie,” he said. “When I was younger, I struggled with that. Being a platoon or a role player, I’ve had a lot of great veterans along the way that really helped me.”

Refsnyder started his career as a highly touted prospect with the New York Yankees and played his first game in Fenway Park on July 11, 2015.

He said he considered looking for another job in baseball, maybe a front-office role when he didn’t make the big-league roster for opening day in 2022.

He was also part of the Toronto, Tampa Bay, Texas and Minnesota organizations.

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum contributed to this story.