Red Sox invite 2016 Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer to spring training
BOSTON — 2016 AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer will have a chance to make the Boston Red Sox as a spring training non-roster invitee.
The 31-year-old right-hander missed all of last season recovering from right elbow surgery. A 2017 All-Star, Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA for the Cubs in 2023.
Also invited to spring training are catcher Seby Zavala, infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton and righties Isaiah Campbell, Bryan Mata, and Wyatt Mills. Mata was Boston’s top pitching prospect before missing most of 2023 with an injury.
