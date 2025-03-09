SportsBaseball

Reds prospect Cam Collier to have surgery to repair torn thumb ligament

By The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier is scheduled to have surgery to repair a torn left thumb ligament on Thursday.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters, including the Cincinnati Enquirer, Sunday about the injury that will keep Collier from hitting for 4 to 6 weeks.

The 20-year-old infielder sustained the injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his glove hand in a game against the Chicago Cubs on March 2.

Collier was the 18th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft and has been ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects by multiple publications. He hit .248 with 20 homers and 74 RBIs for Class A Dayton last season.

