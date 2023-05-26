Reds bullpen loses Hunter Greene's no-hit bid vs Cubs in 8th inning

CHICAGO — Christopher Morel of the Chicago Cubs led off the eighth inning with a bloop single against reliever Eduardo Salazar, ending the Cincinnati Reds' no-hit bid Friday that began with six dominant innings by Hunter Greene.

Greene, winless in his first 10 starts, tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and walked two. The right-hander threw 110 pitches before handing off to Salazar, who retired all three batters in the seventh.

Morel hit a soft line drive on Salazar's first pitch of the eighth inning, and the ball easily dropped into center field.

Chicago's Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs hadn't hit many balls hard. They trailed 7-0 after 7 1/2 innings.

There have been 17 no-hitters by Cincinnati. The first was thrown by Charles “Bumpus” Jones on Oct. 15, 1892. The most recent one was on May 7, 2021, when 34-year-old Wade Miley threw a complete game against Cleveland, becoming the oldest pitcher in Reds history to throw a no-hitter.

There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season, the first since Major League Baseball introduced a pitch clock. There were a record nine no-hitters in 2021 and four last year.