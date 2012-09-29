Reds' Homer Bailey tosses no-hitter

Homer Bailey pitched the seventh no-hitter in the majors this season, leading Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over host Pittsburgh Friday night. The seven major-league no-hitters match the modern record for one season, tying 1990 and 1991. There were eight no-hitters in 1884.

"I don't think there is any reason why there have been so many," said Bailey, 26. "There is a real fine line there in throwing a no-hitter. A bloop can fall in the outfield or an infielder can be in the wrong position and there goes your hit. You have to be extremely fortunate to throw a no-hitter and we had luck on our side tonight."

Bailey (13-10) struck out 10 and walked one. "He's always been a good thrower, but he's really learned how to pitch this season," bench coach Chris Speier said. "You saw the evolution tonight."

Pittsburgh (76-81) made its own bit of history as it was assured of a 20th straight non-winning season. A.J. Burnett (16-9) allowed one run, seven hits and a walk in eight innings.

Cardinals 12, Nationals 2: Allen Craig had four hits and two RBIs for host St. Louis.

Dodgers 8, Rockies 0: Clayton Kershaw (13-9) struck out 10 in eight innings and Shane Victorino hit a three-run homer for host Los Angeles, which remained three games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card with five games to play. Bobby Abreu had his first career pinch-hit homer, a two-out, two-run shot in the eighth.

Giants 3, Padres 1: Pablo Sandoval had a two-run double and Ryan Vogelsong (14-9) allowed no earned runs in six innings for visiting San Francisco.

White Sox 3, Rays 1: Alex Rios hit his 25th homer as host Chicago ended Tampa Bay's winning streak at eight. The White Sox moved within one game of first-place Detroit in the AL Central.

Twins 4, Tigers 2: Ryan Doumit (four RBIs) led host Minnesota.

Athletics 8, Mariners 2: Stephen Drew's two-run homer and Coco Crisp's solo shot backed A.J. Griffin (7-1) for host Oakland, which leads the Angels by two games in the race for the second wild card.Angels 7, Rangers 4:Jered Weaver (20-4) became the AL's first 20-game winner and Mike Trout homered for visiting Los Angeles.-- AP