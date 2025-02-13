SportsBaseball

Reliever Scott Barlow signs with the Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Scott Barlow works against the Toronto Blue...

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Scott Barlow works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Friday, June 14, 2024. Credit: AP/Chris Young

By The Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Reliever Scott Barlow and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2026.

Cincinnati announced the deal on Thursday. Right-hander Julian Aguiar, expected to miss the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery last October, was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Barlow has pitched in 365 big league games, all in relief, over the past seven seasons. He has a 23-21 career record and 58 saves with a 3.49 ERA, and 461 strikeouts in 387 innings.

The 32-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with a 4.25 ERA in 63 appearances for Cleveland last season, when he struck out 68 batters in 55 innings before being released in mid-September. He began his career with Kansas City in 2018, was traded to San Diego during the 2023 season and then dealt to the Guardians the following offseason.

