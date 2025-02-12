SportsBaseball

Angels' Anthony Rendon out long term because of upcoming hip surgery

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon sprints to third during a...

Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon sprints to third during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sept. 6, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have hip surgery and be out for an extended period, his latest injury setback since joining Los Angeles.

General manager Perry Minasian told reporters that Rendon will be out long term.

Rendon, in the sixth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract, has played in just 205 games over the past four seasons and has been on the injured list 12 times since 2021.

The Angels signed Rendon in 2020, a year after he batted .319 with 34 home runs and a big league-high 126 RBIs will helping the Washington Nationals win their first World Series title.

In 257 games with Los Angeles, he has hit just .242 with 22 home runs 125 RBIs. Rendon batted .290 with 136 homers and 546 RBIs in seven seasons with the Nationals.

More MLB news

Sources: Mets re-sign injured Drew Smith to one-year deal2m read
Yamamoto, Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers when the Dodgers play in Tokyo next month1m read
Griffin Jax embraces the chaos of late-inning relief for the Twins, letting go of his starting goals3m read
Angels' Anthony Rendon out long term because of upcoming hip surgery
Tigers expect RHP Alex Cobb to miss start of season with hip injury after signing $15M, 1-year deal

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only