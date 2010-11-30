Reports: Rockies close to extension with Tulo

The Colorado Rockies have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday amid reports they've agreed to a seven-year extension with All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and are close to re-signing free-agent pitcher Jorge De La Rosa to a three-year deal.

MLB.com and the Denver Post reported that Tulowitzki had agreed in principle to an extension that would keep him under contract with Colorado for another decade. General manager Dan O'Dowd didn't return messages Monday night.

Tulowitzki won his first Gold Glove and NL Silver Slugger awards this year, when he hit .315 with 27 homers and 95 RBIs despite missing 33 games with a broken wrist.

De La Rosa is one of the most coveted left-handers on the open market despite an injury-plagued 2010 season in which he went 8-7 with a 4.22 ERA. He said he wants to stay in Denver and the Rockies said they'd love to have him back for a three-year deal.