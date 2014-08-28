Robert Refsnyder still going strong for Yankees in minors

An overview of the Yankees minor league affiliates on Wednesday (and a glance at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The skinny: Buffalo scored five runs in the top of the seventh, rallying for a 6-5 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The RailRiders beat Buffalo, 8-3, in Game 2.

The standouts:

Robert Refsnyder, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double in Game 1

Jose Pirela, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double in Game 2

Kyle Roller, 1B: 3-for-3 with a double and a home run in Game 2

NOTES: Since the Yankees traded for Martin Prado, talk of promoting Refsnyder has cooled somewhat. But that doesn’t mean Refsnyder has cooled down at the plate. In August (25 games), he’s hitting .320 with a .393 on-base percentage, eight doubles and a home run.

DOUBLE-A – Trenton Thunder

The skinny: Trenton scored in five of the first six innings en route to an 8-2 win over Akron.

The standouts:

Jake Cave, CF: 2-for-5 with a home run

Gary Sanchez, C: 2-for-4 with a walk

Greg Bird, 1B: 1-for-2 with two walks

NOTES: Every Trenton starter had at least one hit.

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – Tampa Yankees

The skinny: Clearwater scored three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the score and scored twice in the 11th inning to go-ahead in a 9-7 win over Tampa.

The standouts:

Cito Culver, SS: 4-for-6 with two doubles and a home run

Eric Jagielo, 3B: 2-for-6 with a double and a home run

Aaron Judge, RF: 2-for-4 with two walks

Reymond Nunez, DH: 1-for-3 with a double and two walks

SINGLE-A – Charleston RiverDogs

The skinny: Charleston pitching held Greenville to just three hits while the RiverDogs pounded out 13 hits in an 8-0 win.

The standouts:

Claudio Custodio, LF: 2-for-5 with a home run and a stolen base

Tyler Wade, SS: 2-for-5 with two doubles and a stolen base

Miguel Andujar, 3B: 2-for-4 with a triple

Brandon Thomas, CF: 2-for-4 with a double and a triple

Gosuke Katoh, 2B: 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base

Gabriel Encinas, RHP: Allowed one hit and one walk in four scoreless innings, striking out six

NOTES: Every Charleston starter had a hit.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Staten Island Yankees

The skinny: Connor Spencer scored for the Yankees on a one-out wild pitch in the seventh to tie the score, but Amed Rosario was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 11th to win it, 3-2, for Brooklyn.

The standouts:

Devyn Bolasky, CF: 2-for-4 with a walk

Ty McFarland, 3B: 1-for-3 with a walk

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – Eliminated

Trenton – Eliminated

Tampa – 3 games out of first, tragic number is 2. Tampa’s final series of the season is a three-game set at Daytona, the club they trail in the standings. They have four games left overall.

Charleston – Eliminated

Staten Island - Eliminated