Rockies' Austin Gomber asks to be scratched from start because of shoulder issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber asked to be scratched from his scheduled start against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday after reporting low arm speed and an issue with his throwing shoulder.

The Rockies aren’t sure when he’ll be back but don’t believe the issue is too serious.

“There’s no timetable on his return, but we’re going to make sure that he’s healthy and not try to rush it,” manager Bud Black told MLB.com. “He understands that it’s March 2, and this (season) is going to go all the way to October. So, let’s not push it too early.”

Gomber was scheduled to pitch three innings in what would have been his second spring training appearance. On Tuesday against the White Sox, the top speed on his fastball was 89.2 mph after his four-seam fastball averaged 90.4 mph last season.

The 31-year-old wasn’t that concerned about the velocity but knew he didn’t feel right.

“The longer you play, the more you become in tune with your body,” Gomber said, according to MLB.com. “Maybe I would have tried to push it a little bit more if we were in a different spot on the calendar. But it being so early in the year, I just felt like I wanted to take a few days to try to get a touch better and not have something that’s like nagging throughout the year. So now was a good time to kind of get a good reset.”

Gomber went 5-12 with a 4.75 ERA in a career-high 30 starts last season.

Also Sunday, Colorado announced that right-hander Jeff Criswell will have Tommy John surgery. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the operation on March 14.

Criswell, who was competing for a bullpen job this spring, went 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA in 13 appearances as a rookie last season.