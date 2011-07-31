Rockies' Jimenez on way to Cleveland

Rockies righthander Ubaldo Jimenez said he was traded to the Cleveland Indians -- shortly after he pitched one inning for Colorado at San Diego Saturday night.

Jimenez said he was surprised. "Everybody knew it, even me," he said outside the visitors clubhouse after his outing.

Jimenez, who allowed four runs, two hits and four walks with two strikeouts, said he was surprised he even pitched. Rockies spokesman Jay Alves said the deal with Cleveland wasn't complete.

Jimenez went to the mound to warm up after Troy Tulowitzki had hit a two-run homer in the top of the first. At the same time, Esmil Rogers began throwing in the Rockies' bullpen.

The Indians, meanwhile, scratched top pitching prospect Drew Pomeranz from his scheduled start at Double-A Akron and according to a report, will also give up Alex White.

Jimenez said it was tough to concentrate. "When I got to the mound, I couldn't even throw a strike because I didn't have my mind on the game," he said.