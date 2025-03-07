Orioles pitchers Grayson Rodriguez and Andrew Kittredge are hurt, will miss season's start

SARASOTA, Fla. — Starter Grayson Rodriguez and reliever Andrew Kittredge will miss the Baltimore Orioles' opener because of injuries.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Friday that Rodriguez has pitching elbow discomfort. Hyde said Kittredge needs arthroscopic knee surgery and will be sidelined for multiple months.

Rodriguez, a 25-year-old right-hander, went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts last season. He struck out 130 and walked 36 in 116 2/3 innings.

Kittredge, who turns 35 on March 17, was 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save in 74 relief appearances for St. Louis last year.

Baltimore opens at Toronto on March 27.