Roki Sasaki reveals marriage in social media post during Dodgers camp, like Shohei Ohtani last year

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws during his first live bullpen session during spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki has revealed that he is married, something that even caught Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts by surprise.

“What? I didn't know he had a girlfriend,” Roberts responded Friday when asked if he had gotten Sasaki a wedding gift. “Well, congratulations. ... The wedding gift will be on the way, after I meet his wife.”

Sasaki revealed his marriage in an Instagram post written in Japanese. Without naming his wife or any specific details about when or where they were married, Sasaki indicated she is not a celebrity.

The 23-year-old pitcher's surprise wedding announcement during Dodgers spring training came a year after two-way star Shohei Ohtani did the same thing.

Ohtani stunned the organization during last year's camp when he revealed his marriage in an Instagram post. About two weeks later, Ohtani revealed the identity of his new wife, a former professional basketball player from Japan.

Sasaki joined the Dodgers last month on a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent, under Major League Baseball’s rules.

He left the Pacific League’s Chiba Lotte Marines under the posting system. Had he waited two more years, Sasaki likely could have commanded a nine-figure contract as a free agent not subject to signing bonus pools.

