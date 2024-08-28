Royals starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen heads to 15-day injured list with strained left hamstring

CLEVELAND — Royals starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, one day after straining his left hamstring while covering first base against the Cleveland Guardians.

Lorenzen, who was acquired in a July 29 trade with Texas, returned to Kansas City following the 6-1 victory at Progressive Field. The right-hander was scheduled to undergo an MRI, but the team has not disclosed the results.

The 32-year-old Lorenzen exited the game after throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He was hurt on a grounder to first base by Daniel Schneemann, but managed to strike out Lane Thomas and throw one pitch to Bo Naylor before coming off the field.

Lorenzen is 2-0 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts with the Royals, who are tied for the AL Central lead with Cleveland. In 24 total appearances, the former Reds two-way player has a 7-6 record and 3.43 ERA.

Steven Cruz, a 6-foot-7 right-handed reliever, was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.

On Monday, left-hander Cole Ragans experienced leg cramping and left in the fifth inning of a 4-3 win over the Guardians. The injury proved minor and he will make his next start Saturday at Houston.