Royals manager Matt Quatraro misses series finale at Texas for personal matter

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro missed the finale of the Royals' series at Texas on Sunday.

The team said only that Quatraro was out while tending to a personal matter, and that he wouldn't be away from the team long.

“Maybe a day or two, but we expect him back soon,” said bench coach Paul Hoover, who is managing the team in Quatraro's absence.

Quatraro is in his second season with the Royals. Despite losing the first two games against Texas, and six of eight overall, they had a 42-36 record. That is 20 wins more than at the same point last year, the biggest improvement in MLB so far this season.