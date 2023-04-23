Royals rally with 5 in 9th for 11-8 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — MJ Melendez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Kansas City Royals scored five times in the ninth inning to rally for an 11-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that snapped a six-game losing streak Saturday night.

Hunter Dozier had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run single in the ninth that provided some insurance for the Royals. Matt Duffy also had three hits.

The Angels lost despite hitting four home runs for the second time this season. Matt Thaiss gave the Halos an 8-6 lead in the eighth inning with a two-run shot, but José Quijada (0-1) was unable to hold it.

Hunter Renfroe went deep twice and Mike Trout homered for the first time in two weeks. It is the sixth time since 2020 the Angels have lost when hitting at least four homers.

Quijada hit two Royals batters with pitches in the ninth. Nicky Lopez reached to lead off the inning after getting plunked and then scored when Kyle Isbel doubled off the right-center wall. Isbel advanced to third on a throwing error and scored to tie it at 8 on Edward Olivares' one-out base hit.

Quijada loaded the bases with walks to Salvador Perez and Duffy before he hit Melendez with an 0-2 fastball to bring Olivares home with the go-ahead run.

Scott Barlow retired the Angels in order in the ninth for his second save.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Matt Duffy (15) throws to first after putting Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto (9) at second during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 22, 2023. Luis Rengifo was safe at first. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Renfroe led off the eighth with a double. Gio Urshela grounded out and Brandon Drury struck out looking before Thaiss connected on a first-pitch slider from Jose Cuas (1-0) to give the Halos an 8-6 advantage.

ALL FOR NAUGHT

Renfroe had a pair of solo shots to left field for the 18th multi-homer game of his career. His homer in the fourth inning got the Angels to 3-2. It barely stayed fair and made it over the short wall in the left-field corner as Kansas City outfielder Nate Eaton was unable to get to it in time.

Renfroe's team-leading sixth homer leading off the sixth was a no-doubter.

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 22, 2023. Luis Rengifo also scored. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Trout, out of Friday's lineup after the Angels' cross-country trip, had a two-run shot in the fifth for his fourth of the season.

NOT SO FAST

Kansas City appeared to get out of the sixth with a 6-5 lead after Zach Neto flied out, but plate umpire Mark Ripperger called a balk before the pitch, keeping the inning alive.

Drury advanced to second on the balk and scored the tying run two pitches later when Neto singled to right field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (rotator cuff strain) went two innings during an extended spring training outing.

Angels: OF Taylor Ward, who has only two hits in his last 26 at-bats, got the night off.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their weekend series Sunday. Kansas City RHP Jordan Lyles (0-3, 4.62 ERA), who has a 4-4 career mark against the Angels, takes on Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.50). The left-hander allowed five earned runs in his only previous start against the Royals last season.