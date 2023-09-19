Royals shut down right-hander Brady Singer because of lingering back pain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are shutting down Brady Singer for the remainder of the season after the young right-hander complained of back pain following his shaky outing against the Cleveland Guardians.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said before Tuesday night's game against Cleveland that Singer had been dealing with his back off and on during what has been a difficult season. Singer was expected to be one of the Royals' front-line starters, but he went 8-11 with a career-worst 5.52 ERA and did not win another start after facing Boston on August 8.

The Royals also put right-hander Brad Keller, also expected to be a big part of the rotation, back on the injured list after symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome returned. Keller only made nine starts and appeared in 11 games this season.

Keller is expected to see a specialist on Wednesday to get a clearer picture of his shoulder problem.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Jonathan Bowlan was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, left-hander Anthony Veneziano was selected from the same club, and infielder Matt Beaty was designated for assignment.