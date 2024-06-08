Marlins place pitcher Ryan Weathers on 15-day injured list with sprained finger

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a left index finger sprain.

Weathers felt discomfort in his start Friday and left after allowing a two-run home run to Cleveland’s Brayan Rocchio. His outing lasted 2 1/3 innings in the 3-2 win.

“As long as it’s not like a surgery type of deal, I feel pretty good about it,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday. “You never want to see one of your best pitchers go on the IL though. It makes it tough, especially with what he’s done. But I do feel he’s going to be back sooner than later.”

The 24-year-old Weathers, acquired at the trade deadline from San Diego last season, had completed at least six innings and allowed 11 runs in his previous six starts.

Miami recalled right-hander Roddery Muñoz from Triple-A Jacksonville for Weathers’ spot on the roster. Muñoz will make his third major league start against Cleveland on Saturday.