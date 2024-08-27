Giants place pitchers Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks on the injured list

MILWAUKEE — The San Francisco Giants' pitching staff took a couple of major hits Tuesday with left-hander Robbie Ray and right-hander Jordan Hicks going on the 15-day injured list.

Ray has a left hamstring strain, and Hicks has right shoulder inflammation. Ray's move to the injured list was retroactive to Monday.

Ray had started the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, but left before the fourth inning due to hamstring tightness.

“I think he caught it at the right time and didn’t try to push it, but hamstrings are hamstrings,” San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said before the Giants' Tuesday night game with the Milwaukee Brewers. “You’re probably looking at a minimum of a couple of weeks.”

Melvin said Hicks had been dealing with his shoulder issues for some time.

Hicks, who signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Giants in the offseason, began the year in San Francisco's rotation after working primarily as a reliever beforehand. He moved back into the bullpen earlier this summer.

“He’s had some shoulder stuff going on,” Melvin said. “It just hasn’t really responded since he’s been in the bullpen. He’d pitch a game, and then the next day it’s a little stiff and (he's) not available. It just got to a point where we need to get it right. It’s going to take an IL stint probably to get it completely right. Hopefully after that, he feels a lot better. He's been kind of dealing with this for a little while now.”

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray (23) is checked by a trainer and later left with an injury during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Hicks is 4-7 with a 3.90 ERA this season in 28 appearances, including 20 starts.

Ray, who won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award while pitching for Toronto, is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts since coming back a month ago from Tommy John surgery. He underwent the surgery in May 2023 and pitched in just one game last year.

He has struck out 43 batters over 30 2/3 innings this season.

In other moves Tuesday, the Giants recalled right-handers Austin Warren and Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento. Also, catcher Jakson Reetz cleared waivers and was sent outright to Sacramento.