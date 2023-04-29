Sánchez helps Marlins hold off Cubs for 7-6 win

MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run first inning, and the Marlins held off the Chicago Cubs for a 7-6 win on Saturday.

Sánchez also singled home Luis Arraez in the fourth. Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each had three hits as Miami earned its third straight victory.

Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (2-2) struck out a career-high 12 in five innings. He was charged with two runs and three hits.

“It was one of the first games in a while where we did not chase,” first-year Miami manager Skip Schumaker said.

“You are going to have these games, this is going to happen and you want to make sure you put guys in the right situations. But nothing is perfect and this game is hard. You know you’ll have games like these but it is better when you win.”

Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger homered for Chicago in its fifth loss in seven games. Trey Mancini had two hits and scored two runs.

Caleb Kilian (0-1) struggled in his fourth career start for the Cubs. The right-hander, who was promoted from Triple-A Iowa before the game, was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Miami Marlins right fielder Jorge Soler (12) falls to the ground to avoid a pitch by Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Caleb Kilian during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

The 25-year-old Kilian hurt himself in the first. He hit two batters — plunking Chisholm with the bases loaded — and walked two. He also threw a wild pitch that brought home a run.

Sánchez’s ground-rule double gave Miami a 2-0 lead, and Jacob Stallings had a run-scoring single. Each of the Marlins’ runs in the first scored with two outs.

Wisdom connected for his 10th homer with two out in the second, sending a two-run shot deep to left-center. But Chisholm’s RBI single in the third helped the Marlins build a 7-2 lead.

Bellinger led off the sixth with a solo shot to right, and the Cubs loaded the bases with no outs. After Edwin Ríos struck out looking, Nico Hoerner drove in Mancini with a sacrifice fly to left.

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) is congratulated by third base coach Willie Harris (33) after hitting a home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

But the inning came to an end when Eric Hosmer was caught in a rundown trying to tag up from second.

Chicago pulled within one with two runs in the eighth, but Matt Barnes escaped the jam when he retired Dansby Swanson on a popup to first.

Tanner Scott gave up a one-out single in the ninth before finishing his second save of the season.

“We battled our tails off. We had the bases-loaded three times. Didn’t get a lot of runs out of it, but they stayed focused,’’ Chicago manager David Ross said. “We had a tough loss (Friday night) and get down five in the first. They fought all the way back and we had a chance in the ninth. They fought really hard and I am proud of that.”

CARIBE TIME

LoanDepot Park will host the Serie del Caribe in 2024. The Caribbean winter league championship was last held in Miami since 1991.

“Baseball is beloved in Miami, in Latin America and across the globe,’’ Marlins President of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor said. “We just saw the excitement for baseball right here in Miami at the World Baseball Classic. ... We saw that our local residents as well as the world are ready to watch this tournament. The party starts today.’’

ROSTER MOVES

Cubs: With Kilian coming up from Triple-A, LHP Brandon Hughes was placed on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation. Ross said Hughes needed some rest so the injury would not “have a snowball effect. He’s definitely important to our group and we want to make sure he’s healthy.’’

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Marlins: INF Joey Wendle (strained right intercostal) went 1 for 4 with a triple for Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) is scheduled to throw 60 pitches in an extended spring training outing Monday.

UP NEXT

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (4-0, 1.19 ERA) taKes the mound for the series finale on Sunday. The Marlins will counter with right-hander Bryan Hoeing (0-1, 9.82 ERA), who took the loss in Atlanta on Tuesday.