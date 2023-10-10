Santana dons López jersey as former and current Twins pitchers share pregame moment at mound

MINNEAPOLIS — When former Minnesota Twins star Johan Santana threw out the ceremonial first pitch, the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner had a special guest bring him the ball: Pablo López.

When López approached the mound, Santana had a surprise for the Twins right-hander who grew up idolizing him. Santana took off his jacket to reveal a white No. 49 López jersey, before the two Venezuelans shared a smile and a hug as the Target Field crowd roared before Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Houston.

López wore a Santana jersey to the ballpark last week before he pitched the Twins to victory in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Toronto.

Santana's pitch was to Joe Mauer, his former batterymate and a fellow Twins Hall of Fame member.