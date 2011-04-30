Santana slam lifts Indians

Carlos Santana hit a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning to give Cleveland a 9-5 win over the Detroit Tigers as the surging Indians extended their home winning streak to 11 games Friday night.

Cleveland twice overcame three-run deficits to earn its fourth straight win and hand the Tigers their fourth consecutive loss. The Indians remained unbeaten at Progressive Field since April 2 -- their longest streak at home since winning 13 in a row in 1996.

Cleveland has 17 wins in April, the most by the franchise in 111 years in the AL.

Angels 8, Rays 5: Mark Trumbo homered and drove in four runs and visiting Los Angeles tagged Tampa Bay ace David Price (3-3) for five runs and a career-high 12 hits in 41/3 innings.

Mariners 5, Red Sox 4: Jason Vargas pitched seven innings for his first victory. Visiting Seattle has won four straight. Boston starter Daisuke Matsuzaka was pulled in the fifth with tightness in his right elbow.

Cardinals 5, Braves 3: Nick Punto drove in two runs with an 11th-inning triple after visiting St. Louis rallied in the ninth to tie it at 3. St. Louis has won 13 of 18.

Nationals 3: Giants 0: Jason Marquis pitched a complete-game five-hitter to beat Tim Lincecum. Reserve outfielder Laynce Nix hit a two-run homer.

