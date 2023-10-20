Semien's batting glove in back pocket is difference between lineout, crucial double play in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas — A finger of Marcus Semien's batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

The Texas Rangers baserunner was sliding back to the bag at first base after Houston's José Abreu snagged Corey Seager's 108.6 mph liner in the fifth inning Thursday night.

Abreu lunged to tag Semien just as Semien's hand reached the bag, and first base umpire Jordan Baker called Semien safe.

The Astros challenged, and the video review showed Abreu's glove grazing one of the fingers on the batting glove in Semien's back pocket as the finger popped into the air from the rear pocket.

The Rangers had two runners on with no outs and were trailing 7-3 when Seager came up after hitting a solo homer his previous at-bat. Seager ripped a slider from reliever Hunter Brown, but directly at Abreu playing behind Semien.

After the double play, rookie Evan Carter lined out to deep center field.