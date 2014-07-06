Shane Greene scouting report

No hitter was able to make contact against Shane Greene during his major league debut, on April 24 against the Red Sox.

Of course, Greene didn't give them much of a chance. Or himself.

He appeared out of the Yankees' bullpen and in just 0.1 innings walked three and struck out one. All three of his walks came around to score and Greene was sent packing, back to Triple-A.

Joe Girardi announced on Sunday that Greene would start on Monday against the Indians in Cleveland. So what can we expect this time?

Greene, 25, impressed the Yankees with his spring training performance. In 7.2 innings he walked one and struck out 10.

The 2009 15th round draft pick split time between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A in 2013, posting a 3.38 ERA and showing remarkable control with a 4.5 strikeout to walk ratio. Greene features a 90-94 mph fastball, plus slider and developing change-up, according to Baseball America's 2014 Prospect Handbook.

But Greene has had a tough time in Triple-A this season, posting a 4.61 ERA in 15 games (13 starts). He allowed 79 hits and walked 26, though he did strike out 57.

In his past two games, however, Greene has made a statement: 13 shutout innings, six hits, five walks, 11 strikeouts.

If those starts show the beginning of Greene's maturation, the Yankees rotation could receive another boost, following Sunday's acquisition of Brandon McCarthy.

If Greene bombs at the major league level again, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman may have to keep working the phones.