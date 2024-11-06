SportsBaseball

Padres manager Mike Shildt agrees to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt looks on during practice...

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt looks on during practice Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, a day before Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego.

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — San Diego manager Mike Shildt and the Padres agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Shildt was hired in November 2023 and given a two-year deal.

San Diego went 93-69 this season, finishing second in the NL West, five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres swept Atlanta 2-0 in the Wild Card Series, then lost a five-game Division Series to the Dodgers after taking a 2-1 lead.

“As Mike demonstrated this year, he has an unwavering commitment to winning and a unique set of skills that got our group to perform at a high level,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement.

Shildt managed St. Louis from 2019-21 and led the Cardinals into the playoffs in all three seasons.

