Shohei Ohtani to become a father for the 1st time in 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he heads to...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he heads to first for a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani is adding a newcomer to his family lineup.

The 30-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers superstar posted on his Instagram account Saturday that he and his 28-year-old wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting a baby in 2025.

“Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” it said.

The photo showed the couple's beloved dog, Decoy, as well as a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.

Ohtani, recently named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time, announced in February that he had married Tanaka, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan. The news from the intensely private player stunned Ohtani's teammates and his fans.

