SportsBaseball

Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Sims throws during the seventh...

Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Sims throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 17, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Washington also placed right-hander Mason Thompson on the 60-day injured list. Thompson is coming off Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery.

Sims, 30, was 1-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 58 relief appearances last year for Cincinnati and Boston, which acquired him in a July 30 trade. The right-hander is 22-19 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 saves in eight major league seasons with Atlanta (2017-18), the Reds (2018-24) and the Red Sox. He has 353 strikeouts in 306 innings.

Sims is the latest pitcher added to the roster by Washington this offseason, a group that includes Michael Soroka, Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Jorge López.

The Nationals are coming off their second consecutive 71-91 record, their fifth losing season in a row since winning the 2019 World Series.

More MLB news

Reliever Lucas Sims and the Washington Nationals agree to a 1-year contract
Learn a few laundry secrets from the baseball pros — the clubhouse staffers who wash MLB uniforms4m read
Goldschmidt talks about joining the Yankees
Bellinger, Goldschmidt talk about trying to fill void left by Soto3m read
The best shots from Yankees Photo Day

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME