Snell has another strong start, Grisham drives in 4 as Padres cool off red-hot Astros with 11-2 win

HOUSTON — Blake Snell pitched six strong innings and Trent Grisham had a homer and four RBIs as the San Diego Padres cooled off the red-hot Houston Astros with an 11-2 win Friday night.

Snell (13-9) yielded five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts to get his third straight win. It was the first time in three starts that he’d allowed a run, but he still leads the majors with a 2.52 ERA.

The Astros couldn’t build on a three-game sweep at Texas earlier this week where they scored 39 runs with 16 homers to move into sole possession of first place in the AL West.

Houston had just six hits Friday after piling up 50 against the Rangers.

Their struggles at Minute Maid Park continued Friday as they fell to 35-35 at home after losing for the 10th time in their last 12 home games. But the Mariners also lost Friday to leave the Astros one-half game ahead of them for the top spot in the division.

The Padres jumped on rookie Hunter Brown (10-11) early, using a four-run second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Luis Campusano and Grisham hit RBI singles and Ha-Seong Kim drove in two with a single.

Xander Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo homer in the third to make it 5-1 and Grisham turned this one into a rout with three-run shot in the eighth that pushed the lead to 11-2.

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Jeremy Peña doubled with one out in the first and scored on a single by Yordan Alvarez to make it 1-0.

The Padres tied it when Manny Machado scored on a single to center field by Campusano and took the lead when Grisham singled to left field to score Campusano.

Juan Soto hit an RBI double in the fifth that left the Padres up 6-1.

Houston cut the lead to 6-2 when Alvarez scored on a ground rule double by Jose Abreu with one out.

San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham (1) celebrates with Matthew Batten and Matt Carpenter after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

But Snell limited the damage by striking out Chas McCormick before Yainer Díaz lined out to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: C Gary Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right wrist. Manager Bob Melvin said he would miss the rest of the season but that he would not need surgery for the injury. … RHP Alex Jacob was transferred to the 60-day injured list. … San Diego purchased the contract of INF/OF Jurickson Profar from Triple-A El Paso and recalled INF Eguy Rosario from there to take their roster spots.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Cristian Javier (9-3, 4.65 ERA) opposes RHP Seth Lugo (6-6, 3.49) when the series continues Saturday night.