Soler homers for the second straight game, Marlins hold off Nationals 4-3

MIAMI — Both of the Miami Marlins' wins over the Washington Nationals have come down to one person: Jorge Soler.

A day after hitting a game-ending home run in the series opener, Soler hit a go-ahead two-run homer on Wednesday night to help the Marlins to a 4-3 victory.

With the Marlins trailing 2-1, Luis Arraez led off the fourth with a single before Soler sent MacKenzie Gore’s first pitch to left-center for his 11th home run of the season.

On Tuesday night, Soler drove a 3-2 pitch over the wall in left-center in a 5-4 win for his first career walk-off shot.

“If we play together like we’re playing right now, I think we’ll be fine,” Arraez said. “Especially (Soler), when he hits the ball, he’s strong. When he hits the ball, it’s a homer.”

The Marlins (22-21) clinched the series and won their third straight game, while the Nationals, who are last in the NL East, fell to 18-25.

Bryan De La Cruz gave Miami a two-run cushion in the sixth with an RBI double against Gore (3-3). Andres Machado replaced Gore and retired Jean Segura on a flyout and struck out Yuli Gurriel to end the inning. De La Cruz stretched his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) aims a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

Washington pulled within 4-3 in the seventh. Corey Dickerson led off the inning with a single against Andrew Nardi, and Ildemaro Vargas singled in the next at-bat off JT Chargois. A throwing error by shortstop Jon Berti advanced the runners before Alex Call drove in Dickerson on a ground out. Chargois then struck out CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas to end the threat.

Dylan Floro pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

Gore gave up five hits, four runs, struck out seven and walked three.

Dickerson, a designated hitter Wednesday, blasted a two-run shot 433 feet to right field for a 2-0 lead in the first. It was Dickerson’s first at-bat since going on the injured list in April with a left calf strain.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

That was also the only damage allowed by Miami starter Edward Cabrera (3-3). He gave up five hits, struck out six and walked none. He was lifted after 79 pitches and five innings because of a blister, manager Skip Schumaker said, adding that Cabrera has a history with blisters.

“Instead of forcing him to go one more inning at 80-something pitches, it just felt like the right move to pull him right there and not make this a thing the next two or three starts,” Schumaker said.

A sacrifice fly by Gurriel in the second made it 2-1 and scored De La Cruz, who walked and advanced on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Segura had his second straight multi-hit game with a single in the first and a triple in the fifth.

MILESTONE

In his 428th career game, Arraez had his 500th career hit with a leadoff double in the eighth.

“This is amazing,” Arraez said. “I just prepare my mind to hit every day. Finally I got my 500th hit today.”

Arraez is 4 for 8 in the series and is hitting .389 for the season.

ANÍBAL SÀNCHEZ HONORED

Aníbal Sánchez threw the game's ceremonial first pitch. The veteran right-hander retired Tuesday after 16 major league seasons. Sánchez spent his first seven years with Miami and six seasons with Detroit before playing the past three seasons in Washington. He was an 11-game winner in 2019 when the Nationals won the World Series.

ROSTER MOVE

Washington recalled infielder/outfielder Jake Alu from Triple-A Rochester and placed first baseman/designated hitter Joey Meneses on the paternity list on Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Sean Doolittle (left elbow surgery) threw another live batting practice session. According to manager Dave Martinez, when Doolittle is ready for back-to-back days, he will be sent to rehab outings.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) is scheduled to throw a 25-pitch bullpen Wednesday or Thursday.

UP NEXT

RHP Eury Perez (0-0, 3.86) will make his second major league start against Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.23)