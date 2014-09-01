Spot start in plans for Mets prospect Rafael Montero

MIAMI -- The Mets expect pitching prospect Rafael Montero to make a spot start with the big league club before the season is finished.

“We’re probably going to get him another start here,” manager Terry Collins said on Monday, when he mentioned the possibility of a six-man starting rotation.

Montero, 23, is expected to be promoted once Triple-A Las Vegas wraps up the Pacific Coast playoffs. In seven big league appearances this season, Montero has a 5.23 ERA.

Dismissed

Sagging ticket sales has cost a high-ranking Mets executive her job.

Earlier this year, Leigh Castergine had been promoted to the title of senior vice president, ticket sales and services. But according to a New York Post report, she has since been dismissed, with the team’s attendance languishing at roughly 27,000 per game (21st in baseball).

A team spokesman offered no further comment.

Castergine joined the organization in 2010 after stints in ticket sales with the NHL’s Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers, and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

Holding off

Reliever Bobby Parnell will not throw off a pitcher's mound until after Christmas. Until then, he will continue on a flat-ground throwing program.

Parnell, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May, said he has "felt great" all throughout his rehab process.

Call-ups

The Mets’ September call-ups joined the team on Monday morning. Among them were infielder Josh Satin, catcher Juan Centeno, righthanded reliever Eric Goeddel and lefty Dario Alvarez. Collins has little knowledge about Alvarez, except for scouting reports that indicate that his slider is his best offering. With a three-quarters arm angle, Alvarez is expected to be tough on lefties.



Awaiting word

The Mets traveled without Daisuke Matsuzaka and Josh Edgin, who remained in New York to undergo exams. Collins said it's possible that Edgin may not pitch again this season after a recent bout with bone spurs and elbow discomfort.

“Those bone spurs, as we all have seen before, they can act up," Collins said. "One week you’re fine, the next week your ligament’s flaring up because it’s rubbing against that bone spur. So, I’m just hoping that Josh comes out of this.”

The lineups as Zack Wheeler (9-9 3.44) faces Henderson Alvarez (2.75):

Mets

Juan Lagares CF

Curtis Granderson RF

David Wright 3B

Lucas Duda 1B

Travis d’Arnaud C

Matt den Dekker LF

Dilson Herrera 2B

Wilmer Flores SS

Zack Wheeler RHP

Marlins

Christian Yelich LF

Donovan Solano 2B

Giancarlo Stanton RF

Casey McGehee 3B

Garrett Jones 1B

Antonio Ozuna CF

Jarrod Saltalamacchia C

Adeiny Hechavarria SS

Henderson Alvarez RHP